"I am taking that title" - Former WWE star sends a warning to AEW's Thunder Rosa

AEW star Thunder Rosa currently finds herself in the crosshairs of Mercedes Martinez and AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., but elsewhere she has another threat looming.

Thunder Rosa is the current Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion. She is set to defend that title against former WWE star Ember Moon, now going by her previous ring game Athena.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

With their title match only a few days away, the former NXT Champion took to Twitter to make a bold statement.

She claims that on February 12th at Warrior Wrestling 19, she will dethrone Thunder Rosa as the champion.

You can see her tweet below :

Should AEW sign Ember Moon?

The current AEW women's division is absolutely stacked. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill sit on top of the pyramid as World Champion and TBS Champion, respectively. The division also includes top stars like Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, Riho, Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb, and many more. Adding Ember Moon to it makes the roster perhaps the best in the industry.

Ember Moon already has championship and main event experience. During her WWE run, she held the NXT Women's Championship for 139 days defending it against the likes of Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler.

Making Moon, All Elite also sets up many dream matches. Moon could have phenomenal bouts with stars such as Jamie Hayter, Leyla Hirsch, and Taynara Conti. She is also a viable challenger to both Britt Baker and Jade Cargill.

Would you like to see Ember Moon in All Elite Wrestling? Who would you like to see her face?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know in the comments.

A WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the Brian Kendrick situation right here

Edited by Debottam Saha