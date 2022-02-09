Former WWE superstar sends warning to AEW's latest signing Danhausen

Ever since making his AEW debut, Danhausen has been the talk of the town. He revealed himself as the newest member of Tony Khan's organization on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite during the Lights Out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

Danhausen has since aligned himself with Best Friends. Although he is yet to make his in-ring debut, "The Very Nice, Very Evil One" is not short of challengers. One of them is Pinnacle member Shawn Spears.

"The Chairman" recently took to Twitter to say that he cannot wait to beat Danhausen up. Spears claims that once he achieves his goal and takes his money, the world will rejoice.

"Man... I can’t wait to kick the s**t outta @DanhausenAD some day. And then, I’ll take his money and the world shall rejoice @AEW #AEWDynamite #TheChairman," Spears wrote.

You can check out Shawn Spears' tweet here

What was Shawn Spears' last match in AEW?

Shawn Spears' current run has had its ups and downs. Although he wins many matches on Dark and Elevation, he is not as successful in Dynamite or Rampage.

His last in-ring outing saw him getting beaten by CM Punk in under 12 seconds on Dynamite.

Spears has been part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception. He has lost feuds to Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, Sting, and the current undisputed TNT champion Sammy Guevara.

Spears' last big win on Dynamite came against The Dark Order in a six-man tag when he teamed up with Pinnacle teammates FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

However, he and Wardlow, as a tag-team, have been beating several opponents on Dark and Elevation. Perhaps they could be on the road to a match for the World Tag Team Championships against Jungle Boy and Luchasauras.

