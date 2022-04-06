"He's going to kill it" - Former WWE star predicts a bright future for Shane Strickland in AEW [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Tehuti Miles fka Ashante 'Thee' Adonis believes Swerve Strickland could be very succesful in AEW.

Miles was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone.

During the show, the 29-year-old was asked about his former Hit Row stablemate Shane 'Swerve' Strickland who signed with All Elite Wrestling last month. Miles put over Swerve as a special talent and predicted that he would "kill it" in AEW.

Miles also praised Swerve's debut AEW match against another fellow former WWE star, Tony Nese, on Rampage:

Swerve's a G, he's going to kill it, people don't even know... well actually they do know. His debut, he killed it just like everything he does, you know what I'm saying? Swerve's just different," said Tehuti Miles [16:55 - 17:55]

Shane 'Swerve' Strickland was relased by WWE in 2021

Swerve (then Isiah 'Swerve' Scott) and the rest of Hit Row were called up to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft. Fans had high expectations for the group which had found success in NXT, where Strickland held the North American Championship for a 105-day long reign.

After being called up to SmackDown, Hit Row's B-Fab was the first member of the faction to be released in early November 2021. A couple of weeks later, the rest of Hit Row - AJ Francis, Ashante Adonis and Swerve - were also released along with a number of other names including John Morrison and Drake Maverick.

Hit Row had only wrestled one match on SmackDown following the WWE Draft at the time of their release, which took a lot of fans by surprise.

Following his release, Strickland signed with AEW and debuted at AEW Revolution 2022. The 31-year-old is currently in an alliance with Keith Lee. Swerve recently wrestled on ROH Supercard of Honor where he beat Alex Zayne.

