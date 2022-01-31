"Currently the GOAT" - Former WWE star heaps praise on MJF

As his feud with former WWE Champion CM Punk intensifies, MJF has received high praise from his Pinnacle stablemate Shawn Spears.

Responding to a Twitter post asking for future GOAT candidates, the former WWE star lauded his leader as the current holder of the title.

Making sure to add his jibe to his boss's nemesis, Spears affirmed his belief that MJF will leave with his hand raised on Dynamite in Chicago, taking Punk's synonymous title of "best in the world" in the process.

"How about someone who is CURRENTLY the GOAT… AAAAAND After this coming Wednesday on #AEWDynamite …The BEST IN THE WORLD. Easily my best bud @The_MJF," said Shawn Spears.

Punk and MJF have been embroiled in a feud that closed out 2021 and are finally looking to settle their differences on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Their feud has seen intense promo battles unfold, with both men dropping a lot of WWE references.

Punk described Friedman as a "less-famous Miz," playing on the parallels between the AEW pillar and The A-lister. At the same time, the latter has consistently referenced his rival's former employers and the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Tensions continue to rise between Wardlow and MJF

CM Punk may well be the rival standing in front of the Salt of the Earth as it stands, but perhaps his greatest threat comes from within his Pinnacle stable. Wardlow has served as the right hand man to the inaugural Dynamite Diamond Ring titleholder since his debut. But their relationship has seen a few cracks emerge lately.

Wardlow's defeat to Punk on Dynamite saw the relationship between the duo come close to implosion. The Salt Of The Earth had spent the entirety of the clash barking orders at the powerhouse as he destroyed Punk with consecutive powerbomb.

A roll-up denied Wardlow the biggest win of his career as his employer's demand for further punishment backfired.

Also Read Article Continues below

The loss appears to have served as one of many nails in the coffin for their relationship, as the undermined enforcer looks set to inevitably break away and take centre stage in AEW.

A WWE Hall of Famer discusses Seth Rollins mentioning Mox on SmackDown right here

Edited by Alan John