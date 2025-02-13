  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Former WWE star spearheads new faction; name finally revealed

Former WWE star spearheads new faction; name finally revealed

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 13, 2025 02:28 GMT
A former WWE star makes huge announcements on Dynamite [Image Credit: WWE.com]
A former WWE star makes huge announcements on Dynamite [Image Credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE champion will lead a new faction in AEW. The latest Dynamite had Samoa Joe, Hook, and Kastuyori Shibata in action on the flagship show, and they announced the trio's new name. The faction will be called 'The Opps' moving forward.

The WWE veteran previously teamed up with Hook and Kastuyori in June 2024. During the Samoan Submission Machine's absence, Chrisitan Cage and The Patriarchy troubled and outnumbered Hook and Shibata for many weeks. The former United States Champion returned after over six months on Maximum Carnage Dynamite. On the Homecoming Collision, he defeated the Patriarchy's Nick Wayne in a short match.

Last Wednesday, Samoa Joe and his group ambushed Nick and Kip Sabian backstage as a message to Christian Cage. On the latest Dynamite taping, The Opps defeated three enhancement talents in a quick bout. Later, Samoa Joe called out the Patriarchy and challenged them to a match on next week's Dynamite.

also-read-trending Trending

It will be interesting to see which trio picks up a huge win on next week's Dynamite, as The Opps will face Christian Cage's group one-on-one for the first time.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी