Former WWE star spearheads new faction; name finally revealed

A former WWE champion will lead a new faction in AEW. The latest Dynamite had Samoa Joe, Hook, and Kastuyori Shibata in action on the flagship show, and they announced the trio's new name. The faction will be called 'The Opps' moving forward.

The WWE veteran previously teamed up with Hook and Kastuyori in June 2024. During the Samoan Submission Machine's absence, Chrisitan Cage and The Patriarchy troubled and outnumbered Hook and Shibata for many weeks. The former United States Champion returned after over six months on Maximum Carnage Dynamite. On the Homecoming Collision, he defeated the Patriarchy's Nick Wayne in a short match.

Last Wednesday, Samoa Joe and his group ambushed Nick and Kip Sabian backstage as a message to Christian Cage. On the latest Dynamite taping, The Opps defeated three enhancement talents in a quick bout. Later, Samoa Joe called out the Patriarchy and challenged them to a match on next week's Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see which trio picks up a huge win on next week's Dynamite, as The Opps will face Christian Cage's group one-on-one for the first time.

