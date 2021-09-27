Former WWE star spotted with AEW TNT Champion Miro, teases title challenge

JTG recently caught up with Miro. It appears the two former WWE stars shared a moment, but JTG has now hinted at challenging for Miro's TNT Championship at some point down the road.

Taking to Twitter, JTG shared a photo of himself with the reigning TNT Champion. It's safe to say that the former Cryme Tyme member is an admirer of Miro's title.

Here's the image and the tweet that JTG shared, as he teased going after the TNT Championship:

Since leaving WWE, JTG has mostly been working on the Independent Circuit. The former WWE star was even reunited with his long-term tag team partner, the late Shad Gaspard, on the indie circuit.

Together, the ever-popular team of JTG and Shad competed for several promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling. However, following the tragic death of Shad on May 17th, JTG had to return to the squared circle all by himself and as a singles competitor.

In 2021, JTG also appeared for the NWA where he defeated Fred Rosser. But the former was beaten by Chris Adonis in an attempt to earn the NWA National Championship title.

Could JTG face Miro for the TNT Championship at some point down the line?

AEW has recruited many popular WWE Superstars. The likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole are some of the most recent recruitments made by AEW. Hence, JTG can make his way over to AEW at some point.

However, as things stand, there is currently no talk of a match between JTG and Miro. The reigning TNT Champion will once again be putting his title on the line this week on Dynamite when he faces Sammy Guevara.

Miro has been dominant as the TNT Champion, having beaten Darby Allin for the belt. The Redeemer has already beaten the likes of Eddie Kingston, Fuego Del Sol, Lee Johnson, and a host of other Superstars to retain the TNT Championship.

