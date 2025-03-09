  • home icon
  Former WWE star suddenly gives a new name to top alliance in AEW

Former WWE star suddenly gives a new name to top alliance in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 09, 2025 03:57 GMT
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: WWE X Account and allelitewrestling.com]
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: WWE X Account and allelitewrestling.com]

A newly formed alliance was revealed tonight on AEW Collision. One of its members, a former WWE Superstar, has also nominated a name for the faction.

Earlier tonight, Johnny TV, along with MxM Collection, was seen with Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family in a backstage segment. It appears they have enlisted an insurance policy for themselves by partnering with another faction. Cage revealed that the only reason they accepted this was due to them paying their boss.

Tomorrow night at the Zero-Hour pre-show for AEW Revolution, Johnny, Mansoor, and Mason Madden will compete in trios action against Big Boom A.J., Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe. A.J. will be in action in AEW for the first time since Full Gear, but this time, he'll have two of the most popular stars on the roster by his side.

However, they will find themselves at a numbers disadvantage as they'll be dealing with two heel factions during their match.

During Collision tonight, Mansoor addressed going against two members of The Conglomeration along with "Big Boom!" A.J. He wished to counter this by naming their temporary alliance with The Don Callis Family as "The Cooperation."

It remains to be seen whether this alliance will work, but they have a slight guarantee, as they have the numbers advantage.

Edited by Neda Ali
