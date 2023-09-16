Former WWE star suffers defeat on AEW in-ring return after almost 2 months

Former WWE star Christopher Daniels has made his long-awaited return to the ring. He partnered with Matt Sydal to take on The Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on AEW Rampage.

Daniels and Sydal, who were once part of WWE, were debuting as a tag team. Getting off to a good start, Daniels was using his veteran experience while Sydal was going gung ho.

Things took a turn for the worse for Daniels & Co when The Kingdom took control of the match. Once that happened, Taven and Bennett controlled the pace of the match with their offense.

As the match edged toward its final stretch, Bennett and Taven hit their finishing move on Daniels with former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Sydal on the outside. That allowed Bennett to pin the Fallen Angel following a Backpack-running kick combination.

Expand Tweet

After the match, The Kingdom took the microphone and paid homage to their friend Roderick Strong. They said he was in the hospital with a bad neck and told the fans that September was ‘Neck Health Awareness Month.’

They then challenged MJF and Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles and vowed to end their friendship.

What do you make of The Kingdom challenging MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH tag team titles? Have your say in the comments below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here