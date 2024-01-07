Former WWE star suffers defeat after getting busted open on his AEW Collision return

A former WWE star lost to Eddie Kingston after being busted open on his return to AEW Collision tonight. The star in question is none other than Trent Beretta.

Kingston put his Continental Crown Championship on the line just a week after winning it, and it was an all-out war as Beretta did not give up easily. The match started well as two men went at it from the get-go.

One of the best spots of the match took place at the very beginning as Kingston performed fast chops on the chest of the former WWE star, and the fans loved it. It was then that Trent Beretta was busted open and started bleeding.

Trent’s mother was looking on from the stands with a concerned look as Kingston continued the onslaught. The two men were then involved in a crazy sequence that saw Eddie Kingston eat a piledriver, only to kick out.

After yet another near fall, it looked like Kingston had enough. He then hit the former WWE star with a spinning back fist and followed it up with an Exploder. Eddie then got the win after hitting the Northern Lights Bomb in what was the first successful title defense.

