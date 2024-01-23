Former WWE star surprisingly references CM Punk’s major jibe during AEW run

A former WWE star, who was a long-time friend of CM Punk, took a major dig at the Second City Saint for the comments he made during an infamous AEW media scrum.

The former WWE star in question is Colt Cabana. Cabana was one of CM Punk's closest friends years ago when Punk left the Stamford-based promotion. However, their friendship fell apart after both went into legal trouble for their comments on the Art of Wrestling podcast.

They were sued by WWE doctor Chris Amann, and the rift between Punk and Cabana began widening. During the infamous AEW All Out 2022 media scrum, the Second City Saint brought up the rift and told everyone that he paid all of Colt's bills after the dispute, and he discovered Cabana shares a bank account with his mother.

Meanwhile, Colt Cabana seemingly remarked on Punk's statement during an episode of Being the Dark Order. Colt seemingly took a dig at Punk by referencing the bank account statement, saying:

"Puttin' this in my bank account. I'm not the only name on that".

Cabana said the aforementioned words when the members of the Dark Order handed him a Dollar Bill and told him to take care of it. So, Colt told them he would be putting in his bank account, which Punk cited during the media scrum.

CM Punk had an epic confrontation on WWE RAW

During the latest episode of RAW, CM Punk was set to come face-to-face with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The two stars have been acquaintances for a while outside of WWE.

It was a great war of words between two evenly matched superstars ahead of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, which one of the two is heavily rumored to win. While Punk went back to the days of Dusty Rhodes, who was an idol to many in the industry, Rhodes referred to Punk's infamous pipebomb.

It remains to be seen who will be standing tall this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

Who do you want to see win the Royal Rumble 2024 - Cody Rhodes or CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

