Former WWE star in talks about re-signing with the company - Reports

As per the reports, a former WWE NXT star and current AEW wrestler and producer might be considering re-signing with Tony Khan's promotion after his current contract is up.

QT Marshall is currently signed with AEW as a backstage producer, onscreen character, and wrestler. He is the leader of the QTV faction. Before his All Elite run, Marshall had a brief stint in the WWE, where he made his debut on the NXT brand in 2013 as Michael Q. Laurie.

After having a below-average run in the Stamford-based promotion, QT moved on to AAA, where he achieved massive success, and got to AEW as a producer and performer. However, his All Elite contract is reportedly set to expire soon, and he will likely re-sign with the promotion.

A recent report by Fightful suggests that QT Marshall is currently in talks with Tony Khan and the higher-ups regarding his contract negotiation, and he is yet to sign a new contract.

"Fightful sources confirmed that Marshall had been in negotiations with AEW recently, and that they’ve actively been working on his contract. Specifically, we’ve been told that a short extension has been discussed and is likely, but hasn’t been signed as of yet." [H/T Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Several stars have already re-signed with AEW despite WWE rumors

Throughout this year, AEW has also made several contract extensions with some of its top stars.

The Elite members Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and the EVPs recently re-signed with Tony Khan despite rumors of a WWE debut.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, one of the top stars, Darby Allin, recently said he is not leaving AEW anytime soon. The Boys tag team also re-signed with the promotion.

Moreover, only time will tell whether other stars whose contracts are set to expire will also sign a new deal going forward, namely QT Marshall.

What is your take on Marshall potentially signing a new contract? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot