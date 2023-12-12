Former WWE star teases big return to AEW: "I am coming for you guys in 2024"

A former WWE NXT Women's Champion is seemingly eyeing a return to AEW TV after competing in Ring of Honor for months. The name in question is Athena (fka Ember Moon).

The current ROH Women's World Champion made her AEW debut last year and has become a vital member of the women's division. However, she hasn't been featured on All Elite Wrestling's flagship television shows since October last year, as she is currently a member of the Ring of Honor roster.

Athena was last seen in an All Elite Wrestling ring at the WrestleDream pay-per-view earlier this year. She is keen on returning to the company's programming, as she has set her sights on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

On a recent edition of the Under The Ring podcast, Athena said the following about her plans for 2024:

"I think the next step for me would definitely [be] to take a crack at AEW TV again. My first time around wasn't great and I lost to the all-powerful Jade Cargill. I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I am going after all the belts, the TBS Championship – Julia Hart, the AEW Women's [World] Championship -– Toni Storm. I'm not content with just beating up these fragile broads left and right, this is your warning. I am coming for you guys in 2024." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The former WWE star is set to defend her ROH Women's World Title on Friday

Athena (fka Ember Moon) has been the ROH Women's World Champion for a year now. After overcoming several challenges, the former WWE star is slated to defend her gold against one of her mentees, Billie Starkz. They will lock horns at Ring of Honor Final Battle on Friday.

The match was made official after the Starkz betrayed her mentor. It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old will be successful in capturing the title from the former WWE star.

