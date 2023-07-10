Former WWE star teases the return of popular gimmick for major AEW title match

As a major AEW title match approaches this Saturday, a former WWE star seems to be in full swing as he hints at bringing back his classic gimmick.

This Saturday on Collision from Calgary, the seventh edition of AEW's "Battle of the Belts" is set to take place. The show is expected to be headlined by the Owen Hart tournament final between CM Punk and Ricky Starks. Furthermore, other matches on the card also ensure a great show to look forward to.

Meanwhile, adding to the excitement, AEW star Shawn Spears is slated to challenge for the TNT Championship on the show and has teased a brand-new attitude for his match against the current champion, Luchasaurus.

Spears has a massive task in hand as he looks to capture the TNT title by overcoming the champion, Luchasaurus, who will have Christian Cage alongside him as well.

Meanwhile, prior to his major title match this Saturday, Spears took to Twitter to hype fans up for his match and provide a hint regarding a return of his popular gimmick from the past.

"Took them long enough… Win, lose or snap, Triceratops will taste some steel. He Cometh…. #TheChairman #aew," Spears tweeted.

Considering his tweet, fans are speculating about the return of Shawn Spears' notable "The Chairman" gimmick. Spears got the popular nickname through his brutal use of a steel chair and carrying the chair around a few years ago.

Did Shawn Spears in AEW overtake Tye Dillinger in WWE?

Prior to his AEW debut, Shawn Spears used to perform in the Stamford-based promotion under the ring name "Tye Dillinger." Dillinger got naturally over with the fans, with everybody chanting "Ten... Ten," citing his "Perfect 10" gimmick.

However, he, unfortunately, had a very brief career as he was released from the WWE without achieving anything. Following the departure, he signed with AEW and continues to wrestle under the ring name "Shawn Spears."

While Spears has not yet achieved anything notable in the Jacksonville-based promotion as of yet, the TNT title victory would definitely give him a new direction which he badly needs.

Meanwhile, only time will tell what the company has in store for Spears in the near future.

