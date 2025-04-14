Former WWE star threatens to "embarrass" Mercedes Mone ahead of blockbuster return

A former WWE star issued a warning for the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite this week. It will be the star's in-ring return on Dynamite after a long time.

Former WWE star Athena (fka Ember Moon) will make her in-ring return on Dynamite this Wednesday after her last match back in 2022. As Mercedes Mone is already in the semi-finals of the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, Athena is destined to be her opponent after her win over Harley Cameron last Saturday on Collision.

The match between two amazing champions will take place on Dynamite this week after months of teasing. After her quarterfinals win on Collision, Athena cut an exclusive backstage promo where she said this is her moment and vowed to beat and embarrass Mercedes in her hometown of Boston this Wednesday.

"This is my year. This is my moment. First round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, done. Now on to the semi-final to face y'all's CEO, Mercedes Mone. As much as you've been running AEW, I've been running Ring of Honor. Now it's time for both of us to clash in your hometown. But here's the spoiler alert Mercedes, I'm going to beat you. I'm going to embarrass you in front of your friends and your family." [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star says Mercedes Mone made a mistake

Former WWE star Athena pointed out the mistake made by Mercedes Mone in picking a fight with her several weeks ago. In her exclusive promo after Collision last Saturday, Athena also vowed to win the Owen Hart Cup after beating The CEO.

"After that, I'm going to go on to win the entire Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After that, I am going to be at All In in my hometown as I beat whoever is the AEW Women's World Champion. You made a mistake, Mercedes, and that was picking a fight with me. Because hell hath no fury like Athena's scorn. See you in Boston, b*tch." [H/T: Fightful]

Moreover, Athena vs. Mercedes is arguably the most exciting AEW match this year, and it remains to be seen who takes the win to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

