Former WWE Superstar wants to join Johnny Elite in AEW

Taya Valkyrie recently expressed her desire to join her husband, Johnny Elite, in AEW.

Valkyrie is currently making appearances for IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where she is the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. She wrestled on WWE NXT in 2021 before getting released on November 4.

Meanwhile, Elite debuted in AEW on the May 18 episode of Dynamite as a "joker" participant for the Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals against Samoa Joe. Last week, he was squashed by the returning Miro after getting his first win on Dark against Marq Quen.

In an interview with WrestleZone's Bill Pritchard, La Wera Loca praised the Jacksonville-based promotion, especially its wrestlers. She added that she is open to the idea of working there to be with her husband and Lucha Brothers.

"There are so many wonderful, talented people over there lots of things, like, the fact that John is there, and I could be with John again, or the fact that you know, my two brothers, Pentagon and Fenix are there working with them, we have a stable that's going to be you know, established in AAA, and AAA and AEW have a great working relationship."

She continued:

"I'm the Reina de Reinas Champion, four-time champion. Longest-reigning Knockouts, and Reina de Reinas Champion. So I absolutely think the possibility of that happening at some point would be wonderful. So I'm open to the idea, so we will see what happens." [H/T Fightful]

Valkyrie and Elite previously worked together in different promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and Lucha Libre AAA.

Taya Valkyrie is elated to see Johnny Elite enjoy in AEW

During the same interview, Taya Valkyrie was just happy to see her husband, Johnny Elite, having the time of his life in All Elite Wrestling.

"But I'm very happy to see John having his moment and getting to have really good matches being given time. Listen, for the last six months, I've been watching him think of such crazy new ideas and watching him train his butt off in preparation for what is next. I'm just proud of him. I'm happy that he is somewhere where he seems to be having fun and he's surrounded by his peers," Valkyrie stated. [H/T Fightful]

So far, Elite is not a full-time performer for Tony Khan's company as he opts to work on a lighter schedule. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the couple will reunite again if Valkyrie decides to become "All Elite."

