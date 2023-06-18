Former WWE star wins first-ever AEW singles title on Collision

A number of former WWE stars have found success in AEW despite not making it big in the former promotion. The trend continued on the debut episode of Collision when Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to win the TNT Championship.

Luchasaurus was part of the NXT roster in 2012 and 2013. He initially signed a developmental contract with WWE and wrestled under the ring name of Judas Devlin. He wrestled against the likes of current AEW stars PAC and Trent Barreta and current big names in WWE like Baron Corbin.

He was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014. He has been with AEW since 2019 and is a former tag team champion alongside Jungle Boy. He challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship on Saturday night with Christian Cage by his side.

It was a hard hitting match between the two powerhouses as Wardlow tried his hardest to fight off his opponent and his pesky manager. He kicked out of the choke slam but fell prey to a huge clothesline from the former Jurassic Express member to lose his title.

The victory marked Luchasaurus's first ever singles title win in All Elite Wrestling and his second title win overall. The TNT Championship has changed hands quite often in recent months so it remains to be seen how long Luchasaurus will be able to hold on to it for.

