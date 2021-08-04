Former WWE stars to face Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston at AEW Homecoming

Matt Lee, Jeff Parker and Daniel Garcia appeared on AEW Dark to challenge Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston to a massive six-man tag team match at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. The AEW Twitter handle sanctioned the match and made it official for Wednesday.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021

The former Ever-Rise in NXT showed up alongside Daniel Garcia to challenge Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin calling them the "baddest dudes in AEW."

They even went on to mention that they may be known as 2.0. They laid out the challenge to three of the top AEW stars in a bid to make a name for themselves in their new promotion. You can watch their promo in the video above.

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin are former champions in AEW, so the debutants will have an uphill task ahead of themselves at Homecoming.

Ever-Rise will be called 2.0 in AEW

Ever-Rise in NXT

During the promo, the former NXT tag team referred to themselves as 2.0 which is probably the name they will be using for their time in AEW.

Matt Lee and Jeff Parker are an incredible tag team and are excellent on the mic. Both have plenty of wrestling experience working in the independent circuit for over a decade. They were released by WWE as part of their NXT budget cuts alongside big names like Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

For people that don’t know, 2.0 was Ever Rise in WWE/NXT/205 Live! Very underrated and booked to 💩.



Kevin Owens is a huge fan of theirs. 🥰 https://t.co/6W1nddVRHz — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) August 4, 2021

Daniel Garcia is a young independent wrestler who has wrestled four times for AEW, all appearances coming on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

This is a huge opportunity for all three men to make a good first impression on their Dynamite debuts against three of the biggest superstars in AEW, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston.

What did you make of Ever-Rise in NXT? Do you think they will be able to come out on top when they face Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston this week on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming? Let us know in the comments section below!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Arjun