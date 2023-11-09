Former WWE stars get major fan support despite getting squashed on AEW Dynamite debut

Fans were overjoyed to see a former WWE tag team appear in AEW on the November 8, 2023, edition of Dynamite. Despite their lackluster performance, the duo's debut garnered a huge response from the audience.

The team in question is The Bollywood Boyz. The current DEFY Tag Team Champions returned to All Elite Wrestling to take on The Gunns in an unannounced tag team match on Wednesday.

Gurv and Harv Sihra have appeared on AEW shows like Rampage and Dark: Elevation in the past, taking on teams like The Acclaimed, The Kingdom, and the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, their match against Austin and Colten Gunn was their first on Dynamite.

Sadly, the tandem's match against The Gunns lasted less than a minute. But that didn't stop the fans in Portland, Oregon (which isn't too far from DEFY's home of Washington State) from rallying behind The Bollywood Boyz to show them their full support.

"Even though they didn't get an entrance, crowd is still chanting for @BollywoodBoyz #AEWDynamite," tweeted @JimValley.

Gurv and Harv aren't under contract with All Elite Wrestling. Hence, it's unclear when fans will see the duo on TV again. But one thing is sure: they will continue garnering positive crowd responses wherever they go.

The Bollywood Boyz responded to the crowd response on AEW Dynamite

Despite being brought in as enhancement talents, The Bollywood Boyz seemingly enjoyed their brief time in the spotlight on Dynamite.

The crowd response wasn't ignored either. The former WWE star took to their Twitter account after Dynamite concluded to show their appreciation for the fans.

"We never take these chants for granted," tweeted @BollywoodBoyz.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the up-and-coming duo in pro wrestling.

