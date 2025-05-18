Former WWE stars make a surprising appearance on AEW Collision

A former WWE duo made a surprise appearance tonight on AEW Collision. It seems like they are set to make their return to the ring next week for the first time in a while.

Ad

The Grizzled Young Veterans have had their ups and downs in the promotion. They have had their moments, making a statement to several top tag teams in the division. However, their recent win-loss record arguably leaves much to be desired, as they are 2-3 in two-on-two action.

On tonight's AEW Collision, Paragon was interviewed by Lexy Nair. She asked Adam Cole about how he had a massive target on his back as the TNT Champion. However, they were interrupted by Zack Gibson and James Drake. They called out the trio and claimed they were now a shell of their former selves.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly clapped back at them, but the tandem didn't take the threat seriously. The Grizzled Young Veteran then dropped a challenge for next week, as they wished to show Paragon that they were no longer the top tag team in the world.

Paragon has been doing great in AEW lately, despite some setbacks. They could use this match against the former WWE NXT stars to regain momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More