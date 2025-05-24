Former WWE stars officially added to AEW roster page

It seems that after being signed to the company for a few months now, two former WWE Superstars have officially just been added to the AEW roster page. It is unclear why this was only done now.
Tony Khan signed MxM Collection to an AEW/ROH contract in July 2024. They have gone on to compete on both promotions and have even been featured on some of their pay-per-views. The duo brought their former gimmicks from the Stamford-based promotion and revamped them, instantly becoming well-loved by the fans.
Several users on social media noticed that both Mansoor and Mason Madden have finally been added to the company's roster page. This comes as a surprise as their debut happened almost ten months ago. The only possible explanation for this could be that while they were only included in ROH's roster, there was an oversight from the promotion, and they should have been included on both roster pages.
The AEW duo is aligned with a former WWE Superstar
MxM Collection found themselves in an interesting alliance, as they partnered up with someone who was very similar like them. This was the ever-flamboyant Johnny TV.
In early November, the former WWE Superstar brought up the idea of an alliance with them as he believed they had the "It factor." After several exchanges between them, they eventually made this official. Later in the month, MxM Collection accompanied Johnny to one of his matches.
At AEW Revolution, the trio teamed up to take on Big Boom A.J. and The Conglomeration during Zero Hour, but they took a loss that night. They have not been seen together on-screen since then.
As of late, MxM Collection has been competing in ROH, and at times, they would have Johnny TV by their side. It remains to be seen when they'll make their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.