Former WWE stars set for a massive debut outside AEW; huge match announced

Current AEW stars, Mansoor and Mason Madden, have been with the promotion for almost a year now. The tag team, going by the name of MxM Collection since their release from WWE, have been appearing for both AEW and its sister brand, ROH.

A recent report from Fightful has revealed that the AEW stars are set for an appearance outside of the United States and for a different promotion. They are set to make their debut for DDT Pro-Wrestling on June 29th. The Japanese promotion is set to host a show at the Korakuen Hall, where the MxM Collection will make their debut.

Mace and Mason are set to face off against Kazuki Hirata and Danshoku Dieno at the event. This isn't scheduled to be their only appearance in Japan, however. The pair is slated to debut for Big Japan Pro Wrestling as well on July 3, 2025, but it hasn't yet been revealed who their opponents will be in that match.

AEW Tag Team forged an alliance in WWE

The MxM Collection has been together since 2022. The two joined forces while they were still in WWE. Mason, then known as Mace, and Masoor were put together in a tag team and were called the Maximum Male Models. The duo was briefly managed by former US champion LA Knight.

Knight served as their manager under the name 'Max Dupri' before he moved away and reverted back to his Defiant One character. Maxine Dupri then started managing the duo. However, the act fell flat in front of the audience, and they never got over with the crowd while in WWE. Mace and Masoor were released in September 2023. The MxM Collection has since been testing their metal on the independent circuit. It'll be interesting to see if the two are able to get over with the crowd in The Land of the Rising Sun.

