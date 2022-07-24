Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli wins first title since leaving the promotion at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli dethroned Jonathan Gresham to capture the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor.

Castagnoli tried to start the match fast and furious by attacking Gresham right away, going for an European uppercut. However, Gresham dodged, and technical wrestling began between the two men. The reigning champion tried to work a slower, methodical match but found the striking power of the current AEW star too much throughout the match.

They swapped counters before the Swiss star once more unveiled hard hammer blows and a subsequent Ricola Bomb to score the pinfall victory as the crowd erupted.

The Swiss Superstar appeared unable to contain his emotions as tears filled his eyes, sitting in the middle of the ring selling the shock of his first world title victory.

Despite being the heel in the match, former champion Jonathan Gresham upheld the 'Code of Honor' and shook Castagnoli's hand.

By winning the ROH World Title, the former WWE star joins Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta as members of the Blackpool Combat Club who possess gold. The Swiss star hasn't held a singles title since becoming the WWE United States Champion nine years ago.

