Former WWE superstar wants to face CM Punk, Jon Moxley and Jungle Boy in AEW

Adam Cole recently expressed his desire to work with Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Jungle Boy in AEW.

While speaking with Renee Paquette on her podcast, Oral Sessions, the former NXT Champion named Punk his personal Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. Cole added that The Straight Edge Superstar helped him get into the indies.

AEW's latest signing also heaped praise on Punk for being an incredible promo guy and would like to work on improvising his promos as well

"CM Punk is number one. He is on my Mount Rushmore, my personal Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling in the sense of he's the one who helped me discover what indies was. He's the one that made me go. I really want to make sure I focus on promos because he was always a great talker. The fact that it is a possibility now is mind-blowing to me."

AEW's Adam Cole also pitched the idea of working on a program with Jungle Boy, given his incredible talent in the ring. The Panama City Playboy believes he's still a rising talent and can help AEW's homegrown wrestlers along the way.

Cole then named Jon Moxley as someone he had never gotten in the ring with his entire career:

"I'm really excited the idea of working with Jungle Boy because he's a young talent. It's cool to finally be in a spot because I still at heart feel like the young guy, and I still am learning all the time. So I'm not saying at all that I have it all figured out, but it's cool to be in a position where there's like young super talented guys that I feel like I could help, even just a little bit, and he's a guy that I think is just so talented. And then, believe it or not, and I'm not just saying this, but Jon Moxley. I've known him, literally, since I was training. We have never wrestled before," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole is an incredible in-ring technician, and pitting him against any of the aforementioned names would generate a massive buzz among fans.

Adam Cole has made quite a few enemies since arriving in AEW

On the night of his debut at AEW All Out, Adam Cole was involved in a massive brawl initiated by another debuting former WWE superstar Bryan Danielson. The latte then kickstarted a rivalry with Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks and Cole ignited a feud with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

Both teams will now collide on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

