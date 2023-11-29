Former WWE Superstar believes AEW stars could mess up big time by exploiting Tony Khan (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar has suggested that AEW President Tony Khan might be getting exploited by some of his stars for having wealth and a big heart.

Tony Khan comes from a family of Billionaires, which is why All Elite Wrestling has been able to function at such a high level despite being a young promotion.

However, former WWE Superstar EC3 explained on "The Wrestling Outlaws" that sometimes the guys and girls in the locker room can be their own worst enemy when money gets involved.

“So I think one big worry is that when this came about, there’s a saying in wrestling that ‘the boys screw the boys.’ I think that can go both ways on this too because either the boys were going to screw it up when they realize they can exploit a rich money mark and take him for all he has until he goes ‘well this is pointless and worthless, I’m out.’ Or the office can—the lure of the business can overtake the actual business, putting their needs and their wants at the forefront because of developed narcissism.” [13:07-13:46]

EC3 acknowledged that when AEW was formed, everyone was excited because it created a new place to work for talent. However, he is also worried that if All Elite Wrestling is dismissed, it will create another power vacuum similar to that of 2001 when WCW and ECW went out of business.

“We were definitely worried that if this isn’t done right, it’s going to create a giant power vacuum within the industry. People that are making very very good livings are going to realize their value is not that high, because if that goes away, the business will definitely suffer, at least from a talent perspective. But if that went away, does that power vacuum allow other things to take its place? Or because wrestling has such a negative stigmata with terrestrial TV as it is, is it just a deathblow for wrestling and it’s WWE and nothing else?" [13:48-14:28]

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley believes the company should be an alternative

While some see AEW as WWE's biggest competition currently, with some people even actively wanting the two companies to go head-to-head, others simply want it to be different.

One of those people is former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who recently stated in an interview with Comicbook that All Elite Wrestling should be focused on what makes them unique and special.

Furthermore, Moxley stated that when AEW started, the business was crying out for an alternative and something that people could turn to if they were sick of WWE. This is something Moxley sees as a way All Elite Wrestling can get its groove back by simply doing things that other promotions can't.

