Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman reveals his favorite memory of Brodie Lee

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman aka Adam Scherr has revealed his favorite memory of the late great Brodie Lee.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Strowman revealed that his favorite memory of Lee was the latter yelling at him when he first started.

During their time together in WWE, Strowman and Lee were stablemates as part of The Wyatt Family. The two men were under the leadership of Bray Wyatt and together, The Wyatt Family took WWE by storm.

Braun Strowman was part of WWE mostly from 2015 to 2021. Strowman first started out in the company as part of The Wyatt Family before being split apart from the faction.

After splitting away from The Wyatt Family, Strowman started competing as a singles wrestler. WWE certainly saw a lot of potential in The Monster Among Men and wanted him to shine as a singles star, which he eventually did.

While Strowman didn't exactly have the best of starts as a singles star, he did become one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the long run.

Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper had left WWE for AEW

Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper was let go by WWE on December 8. Shortly afterwards, he signed with AEW and was revealed as The Exalted One. Lee was revealed as the leader of the Dark Order and challenged for the AEW World Championship after an undefeated start to his AEW career.

However, Lee failed to win the world title from Jon Moxley. But, shortly afterward, Lee won the TNT Championship in dominant fashion by beating Cody. In his last ever match, Lee lost the TNT Championship back to Cody in a Dog Collar Match.

After going on a hiatus with an undisclosed injury, Brodie Lee's death was confirmed on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41. Lee's death took the pro wrestling industry by surprise and tributes poured in for the former TNT Champion.

