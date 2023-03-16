Former WWE Superstar breaks silence after stunning AEW debut

A former WWE Superstar made her much-awaited debut on AEW Dynamite and received a great response from the audience. Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet) took to Twitter after the show to express her gratitude towards her fans and appreciate their support.

The timing of Taya Valkyrie's debut couldn't have been more perfect, as it came just after TBS Champion Jade Cargill finished a dominant match against Canadian wrestler Nicole Matthews. The champ is undefeated with a record of 54-0, and fans are already speculating about a potential matchup between her and Valkyrie.

Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion and has a reputation as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. Her arrival on the scene is sure to make the All Elite women's division even more competitive and entertaining, with new matchups and storylines on the horizon.

Taya Valkyrie responded to AEW President Tony Khan's tweet welcoming her to the company:

"thank you….welcome to la Era de la WERA LOCA," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

After Taya Valkyrie's surprise debut on Dynamite, it was announced that she would have her first official match on AEW Rampage, leaving fans excited to see what she would bring to the ring.

