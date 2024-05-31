Former WWE Superstar calls out Jon Moxley; wants a shot at his title in AEW

A former WWE Superstar has called out Jon Moxley in a hilarious way. He also challenged him to put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against him.

The star in question is none other than Matt Cardona. The former Zack Ryder is known to not think twice when it comes to laying out a challenge. This time, he did the exact same thing by calling out Jon Moxley.

The former Intercontinental Champion is currently out with an injury. However, that did not stop him from laying down the challenge for the IWGP Title to the former member of the Shield.

“Hey @JonMoxley, there’s nothing wrong with @waltdisneyworld bro… And since you never gave me a rematch for the @GCWrestling_ World Title, how about you give me an opportunity at the @njpw1972 #IWGP World Title? @MajorWFPod,” Cardona wrote.

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal reveals Jon Moxley almost joined 3MB

Jon Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose in WWE and was part of the Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Jinder Mahal, who was a member of 3MB, revealed how Moxley had almost joined his faction. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mahal said.

"Some names were being thrown around. Johnny Curtis, Fandango. At that time, Dean Ambrose was doing some dark matches, maybe Dean Ambrose. Luckily, that didn't happen for him but yeah we were just, oh maybe Curt Hawkins, just like throw the usual names."

As Mahal said, it was good for Moxley that he did not join 3MB and ended up joining the Shield instead. Alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Jon dominated the scene in the World Wrestling Entertainment and ended up holding almost all the top titles.

The group broke up but reunited, giving the fans unforgettable memories.

