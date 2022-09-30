Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) teases potentially signing with AEW

CJ Perry (Lana) recently hinted at potentially joining her husband, Miro, by signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar last appeared on WWE television in June last year. Since then, she has often cited her interest in returning to the squared circle. Towards the end of her tenure in the McMahon-led company, she teamed up with Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) and competed in the tag-team division.

Meanwhile, Miro signed with AEW in 2020 and was seemingly on a dominant streak. He formed an alliance with Kip Sabian and was the TNT Champion in 2021. Recently, the House of Black attempted to add him to their faction but were unsuccessful.

In a recent interaction with Last Word on Pro Wrestling, Lana cited that whenever she did sign with AEW, it would be a surprise:

“I truly believe Miro and I are a great package, wherever we go. We both love, above anything else in wrestling, the storytelling aspect of it. We have had a great run in WWE, and I enjoy watching Miro wrestle today, just as I used to do back then. Joining him again, wherever he goes wrestling is certainly an enticing offer for me. So, that’s why if I was to go there it would be about timing and story. I know we could add a lot to an already amazing show. It could happen next week or it could never happen. People will just have to wait to find out. And that is the best part about this business.” (H/T Wrestle Votes)

clintcarroll1 @clintcarroll09 6 years ago today I got to meet the awesome and super talented @ToBeMiro and beautiful and talented @TheCJPerry thank you for everything you do 6 years ago today I got to meet the awesome and super talented @ToBeMiro and beautiful and talented @TheCJPerry thank you for everything you do https://t.co/eLm05HLiph

Lana's husband Miro seemingly frustrated by his lack of TV time on AEW

At the commencement of his tenure with All Elite Wrestling, Miro had a dominant and impressive run. But fans have viewed less of him on AEW television over the past few weeks. He competed against Ethan Page in a qualifying match for the All-Atlantic Championship tournament before the Forbidden Door event in June.

The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to respond to a post by the Jacksonville-based promotion that looked back on his match with Sammy Guevara.

"You don’t even have the b*lls to @ me," Miro tweeted.

Lana even threatened House of Black member Julia Hart with a beating if she did not back away from seducing her husband into the faction. Given her vested interest and her husband already being signed with AEW, it might not be too long before the two team up and compete in mixed-tag team action once again.

