Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) has a one-word reaction to Miro's AEW return

Former WWE superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) gave her reactions to her husband Miro's return to AEW. Miro was last seen in the promotion nine months ago and was announced to be returning to the company for Collision last month. It all started when the former United States Champion suddenly appeared on Dynamite in front of Tony Khan's office after a several-month hiatus.

A week later, it was announced that Miro was one of the headliners of AEW's new two-hour Saturday show Collision. He was set to be in action tonight, with an undisclosed opponent. During the show, he interrupted a promo by Tony Nese and immediately faced him. The former TNT Champion locked in the Game Over submission hold to take the win.

CJ Perry took to Twitter to congratulate her husband, with a simple one-word greeting. The pair worked together briefly in WWE as manager and client up until a storyline to split them up was done, and they didn't work with each other anymore after.

See Perry's tweet below.

The Redeemer is back in AEW and seems to be looking to make up for missed time. From this point forward, everyone just has to wait and see what the former WWE superstar has in store for them.

