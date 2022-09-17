"He also shares a bank account with my mother " - Former WWE Superstar claps back at CM Punk's All Out media scrum comments 

ROH star and former Dark Order member Colt Cabana has finally responded to CM Punk's comments about him at the AEW All Out media scrum.

After Punk left WWE, Cabana sued the former for not covering his legal fees for a defamation case the Stamford-based had filed against them. According to Cabana, the former world champion had deviated from his promise. Since then, they have not been on good terms.

CM Punk recently slammed his former friend for being jealous at the All Out media scrum. He also mentioned that the latter had himself agreed not to take any payment from him and the only reason he did not make it public was because Cabana shared a bank account with his mother.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Twitch stream, the ROH star stated that his brother, who is the director of Family Guy, also shares a bank account with their mother.

"That’s a fun little tid-bit. My brother is the director of family guy, you can look up his name, he also shares a bank account with my mother," said the 42-year-old. (via Wrestling Headlines)

CM Punk also slammed Hangman Page for bringing up the former's issues with Colt Cabana on live television

Back in the time when CM Punk and Hangman Page were feuding, the latter brought up Punk's and Colt Cabana's real-life issues while delivering a promo.

The segment did not go down well with Punk and it was reported that the former WWE Superstar refused to lose against Page at Double or Nothing in May 2022. The 43-year-old eventually dethroned his rival at the pay-per-view. Also, in a recent segment on Dynamite, he went off-script to challenge Page to a match right there.

"There's somebody that's from around these parts that I would like to challenge to a rematch and I would like to do it right here and right now for you beautiful people. Hangman Adam Page, you want that rematch? You got it. Right here, right now. Let's go." (via comicbook)

The AEW star is currently serving a suspension due to a backstage brawl between him and the Elite after All Out. He was stripped of his newly-won AEW World Championship. He is also expected to be out for eight months due to an injury.

