Former WWE Superstar claps back at fan for insulting AEW president Tony Khan

A former WWE Superstar has defended AEW president Tony Khan on social media after calling out a disrespectful comment by a fan.

It's no secret that the AEW president is a very excited man even on the calmest of days, and there is nothing that gets him quite as excited as professional wrestling history.

Khan was able to celebrate some of that history on the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite when WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam made his debut for the company, almost 27 years to the day that Tony saw RVD wrestle Sabu in a stretcher match and Chris Jericho wrestle his last match for ECW.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Stretcher Match!



I was there with my dad when I was 13 years old. The night's one of my favorite memories, and @IAmJericho's last ever night in ECW!



Great to have Chris + RVD here at Tomorrow's the 27 year anniversary of @TherealRVD vs @TheRealSabuECWStretcher Match!I was there with my dad when I was 13 years old. The night's one of my favorite memories, and @IAmJericho's last ever night in ECW!Great to have Chris + RVD here at #AEWDynamite 200 TONIGHT!

A fan on Twitter called out the AEW president for being 'the biggest wrestling mark of all time,' prompting Sabu to step in and put the disrespectful fan in his place.

"So what?" tweeted @TheRealSabuECW.

You can actually see Tony Khan in attendance at the ECW Arena!

The event that Tony Khan was talking about in his tweet was the 1996 'The Doctor Is In' on August 3rd 1996 at the legendary ECW Arena, which was headlined by the aforementioned stretcher match between Sabu and Rob Van Dam.

So if Tony has publicly stated that he was in attendance for the show, the next logical question would be 'well, can you see him in the crowd?' The answer is yes you can, and here is the proof:

Tony Khan at ECW's 'The Doctor Is In' show in 1996.

That is a 13-year old Tony wearing a rather large Taz t-shirt, gleefully watching as Bubba Ray Dudley gets hit over the head with a chair. This was found by famous content creator Maffew from Botchamania on social media, so if you find yourself watching 'The Doctor Is In,' or any old ECW events, you might be inadvertedly looking at a teeange version of the current AEW president.

