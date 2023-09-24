Former WWE Superstar cleared for in-ring return following scary injury at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

A former WWE NXT Champion has been medically cleared to compete at next Sunday's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view amid rumors of him being sidelined due to an injury. The name in question is Adam Cole.

At AEW WrestleDream 2023, Better Than You, Bay Bay (MJF and Adam Cole) are set to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Righteous. Vincent and Dutch earned the tag title shot by defeating The Hardys and The Kingdom on Rampage: Grand Slam.

The title match seemed to be in jeopardy due to Adam Cole picking up an injury during the main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Cole jumped from the ramp and was seen limping while walking down the ring. He reportedly left the arena on crutches, leading to widespread speculation about his status for next Sunday's show.

Thankfully, the ROH World Tag Team Title match between Better Than You, Bay Bay and The Righteous has been made official and is set to go as planned. This means former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole is indeed medically cleared to compete, and he wasn't severely hurt during last week's show.

It remains to be seen what's next for AEW World Champion MJF and the former WWE star. Can they retain their gold once again on October 1? Only time will tell.