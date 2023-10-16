Former WWE Superstar details a fascinating story about the night he kissed Sonny Kiss (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar has given some insight into the night he kissed former AEW star Sonny Kiss at the end of a wrestling event.

Sonny has always been one of the most unique wrestlers on the planet, getting her big break on AEW TV when she signed for the company in 2019. However, she would later be let go from the company in September 2023 after her contract expired.

During a recent edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 gave a detailed description of the night he was lucky enough to lock lips with The Concrete Rose.

"I think it was 2015 and I do this seminar in New York or New Jersey, and there's this person that's stood out like talented, charismatic, athletic, unique. Then I go and watch the show and all of the matches are 'blergh.' He's in the third match and the place is going crazy for him because he's charismatic, unique, athletic, and exuding his natural character. So he comes to the back and I go 'hey, after my match I'm going to start talking, just come out and then listen to me,' okay." [0:38 - 1:12]

The former WWE Superstar went on to say that the place went nuts when they finally kissed, as it was the end of a fairly drab evening of wrestling.

"So I work my match in the main event and I start talking, cutting some bull promo and out he comes, and I'm like trying to talk to him live and cutting a little bit of a promo and I say 'I'm going to drop to my knees and give you a low blow, don't sell it.' I drop to my knees, give him a low blow and he doesn't sell it and I'm like 'alright now pick me up by the hair and kiss me.' He picks me up by the hair, dips me down and he kisses me, and I flail and then the place goes nuts. Years later, he got really over, and that's Sonny Kiss." [1:13 - 1:50]

If you need any proof that Sonny Kiss and EC3 kissed, here's the proof!

While some people might find this story of EC3 and Sonny Kiss sharing an intimate moment hard to believe, it's true, and not only is it true, but there is video evidence that it actually happened!

The moment took place at the "Anarchy" event for the American Championship Entertainment promotion in 2015, where Sonny came to the ring after EC3 had just defeated Ricky Reyes in the main event.

Kiss had defeated Lou Torres and Azrieal in a three-way match earlier in the evening to become the new ACE Fight for Flight Champion, while Ethan Carter III was enjoying his first reign as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, having defeated Kurt Angle earlier that year.

