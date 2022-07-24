"He’s had a monster career" - Former WWE Superstar discloses more details regarding Triple H's final match in the company

Samoa Joe has revealed further details regarding Triple H's last WWE match.

Having retired from the business due to health issues, The Game's last match turned out to be a tag team bout featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, and Joe himself.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe stated that the match was quite fun and the crowd enjoyed it as well. The reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion even praised the WWE veteran for his illustrious career:

"It was a fun match and the crowd had a good time. Obviously, he’s had a monster career, and it’s an honor to be part of his last match," said Joe.

During his time as a WWE star, Joe shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the company, including Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and more.

He also teamed up with The Game as part of the Survivor Series 2017 show, representing Team RAW. The two were joined by Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, and Braun Strowman.

Triple H was recently announced as the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations

WWE recently confirmed that Triple H is the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis.

According to recent reports, Laurinaitis was involved in an alleged misconduct case involving him and long-term former WWE CEO/Chairman, Vince McMahon.

WWE @WWE WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul " @TripleH " Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple… WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul "@TripleH" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple…

Earlier in the year, due to his heart condition, The Game announced his retirement from in-ring action while appearing on First Take. Shortly afterward, he appeared on the second night of WrestleMania 38 as the COO of WWE and confirmed his decision.

The multi-time WWE World Champion left his microphone and his wrestling boots in the ring and greeted the WWE Universe. In doing so, he concluded his illustrious career at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Triple H was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of the D-Generation X faction.

