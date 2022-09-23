Former WWE Superstar discloses reaching out to Tony Khan and Triple H on potential future role in the industry

Former ROH star Maria Kanellis has revealed that she has spoken to both WWE and AEW regarding a future move in her career.

However, Maria is no stranger to WWE, as she plied her trade in the Stamford-based promotion from 2004 to 2010. She made her way into the company through the Divas Search in 2004. Despite finishing 5th in the competition, she was hired by the global juggernaut.

During a recent interview with Grapsody, she explained that she has spoken to both Triple H and Tony Khan regarding her next move. She also highlighted that she is aiming to create more opportunities for women in the wrestling industry.

“It’s really hard looking ‘where do I go next?’ I talked to Tony Khan, I talked to Triple H, I talk to Scott all the time. Recently, I talked to WOW. It’s a very interesting time for me. For me, it’s about creating opportunities for all of the women I’m working with now.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

She added that she has a return to WWE on her mind because of her husband Mike Bennett's history with the promotion. She also underlined the reasons why she also desires to be in AEW.

“Then I look at AEW where they have some of the greatest tag teams in the world. Competition-wise, there is that at AEW. The fact that the boys have never gotten in there with FTR. I look at all of these things and go, ‘sh*t.’ Then, where is Ring of Honor going to go? I think it’s an amazing time in wrestling right now.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis currently has a per-appearance contract with Impact Wrestling

As far as her current job is concerned, she is under contract with Impact on a per-appearance basis. The 40-year-old's deal is set to expire on October 8th, 2022.

In the same interview, she explained that it is not easy for her to part ways with Impact. She also hailed the promotion's EVP Scott D’Amore as a fantastic boss.

“I’m on a per-appearance deal with them (IMPACT) until October 8th. It’s so hard to make decisions moving forward because I love what we’re doing in IMPACT and I know the possibilities of where we might go with it and where I might go with it as an individual. Scott D’Amore is a fantastic boss. I absolutely love what we’re doing there.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Maria is part of the Honor No More stable in Impact. The faction is led by Eddie Edwards and consists of former ROH stars. Where do you think she should go next? WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

