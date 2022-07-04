Former WWE Superstar discloses whether he stays in contact with four-time world champion and Triple H after joining AEW

AEW star Adam Cole recently commented on his current relationship with WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Cole signed with the Stamford-based organization in 2017. He spent five years in NXT before departing the promotion in 2021. The DX members are key backstage figures in WWE's third brand, and The Panama City Playboy worked with them closely during his stint with the promotion.

Appearing as a special guest on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Cole said that he is still in touch with The Game and HBK:

“I still, to this day, keep in conversation, in touch with both of them. All of it is just, ‘Hey, how are you? Thinking of you, wishing you the best.’ That type of thing.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Adam Cole's views on Triple H and Shawn Michaels not discussing a main roster move with him

The 32-year-old held the NXT Championship for 403 days. With such an impressive run on the former black-and-gold brand, fans expected him to move to the main roster, but it never happened.

AEWMusic @AEWmusic

Details coming soon!

#EducationUnlocked ALL ABOUT THA (BOOM!), the @AdamColePro #AEW THEME- w/ 17 Top 10’s on global @itunes Charts & SEVEN #1’s- is now set for sheet music distribution to middle/high school concert, symphonic, pep & marching bands for the ‘22-‘23 season!Details coming soon! ALL ABOUT THA (BOOM!), the @AdamColePro⁩ #AEW THEME- w/ 17 Top 10’s on global @itunes Charts & SEVEN #1’s- is now set for sheet music distribution to middle/high school concert, symphonic, pep & marching bands for the ‘22-‘23 season! Details coming soon! #EducationUnlocked https://t.co/ioM7flcJfU

In the same interview, he highlighted that Triple H and Shawn Michaels focused more on developing NXT than anything else.

“There wasn’t a huge discussion from either of them about going to RAW or SmackDown,” Cole said. “Not as in it was an uncomfortable thing to talk about, but I guess the way I’ll put it is there really was a core group of guys in NXT that was so laser-focused on that one thing, making NXT special. I think they knew and they, themselves weren’t even thinking about it as well. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Adam Cole made his AEW debut on September 5 last year at the All Out pay-per-view. Earlier this year, he won the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by defeating Samoa Joe in the finals.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far