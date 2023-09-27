Former WWE Superstar drops a cryptic tease ahead of AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream is set for October 1 and already features a stacked match card. However, could the pay-per-view be where Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks in WWE) makes her debut? Some believe she might just have teased it.

Moné was notably in the audience during AEW All In and recognized by the promotion. This led to wild speculation that she might have already signed but ultimately made many fans believe it was a real possibility now.

Mercedes Moné recently took to her Instagram Story to tease her return after her lengthy injury. Since the tease comes only days before AEW WrestleDream, some now believe this could be where she'll make her return.

Tony Khan notably commented on Mercedes' appearance at All In during the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum. While he made no direct comment on her status with the promotion, many saw this as a tease to her eventual debut.

Kris Statlander is ready to face Mercedes Moné in AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Women's roster has many talented athletes who can go toe-to-toe with Moné.

Kris Statlander has notably been on quite the winning streak since becoming TBS Champion, arguably making her one of the top stars.

During her All Out media scrum segment, Statlander hyped up the women's locker room and claimed she's ready to face Mercedes Moné.

"I think the women's locker room is always ready for a challenge. We are willing to accept anyone who wants to step our way and put us to the test. And as a champion, I know there's always a target on my back. And if she wants to step up to me, I am ready for her."

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Women's Champion will end up making the jump, but it's far more likely than it ever was before. Fans will simply have to catch WrestleDream this coming Sunday to see what happens.

