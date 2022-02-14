Former WWE superstar explains how Indie stars can catch AEW boss Tony Khan's attention

Tony Khan has provided a number of independent stars with opportunities in AEW, be it on primetime television or YouTube shows.

While his promotion boasts a huge roster, there are plenty of stars from the indie circuit on Dark and Dark: Elevation every week. Most are utilized as enhancement talent for the bigger names, but the exposure is still valuable.

Christopher Daniels, working as a talent scout for the company, has shed some light on how independent wrestlers can catch the All Elite President's attention. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former TNA star said the following:

“The best way, if you’re an independent wrestler right now, is to do work on the independents. If you can get buzz around your name right now, Tony will find out about you. (...) Honestly, the trick is, like, if you can get Tony’s attention somehow with work that you do outside of AEW, Tony is more likely to give you an opportunity to be seen." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

It's not unheard of for an indie talent recruited for an appearance on Dark to land a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Popular acts like Powerhouse Hobbs and The Acclaimed impressed Tony Khan enough on the Youtube show that they were signed to multi-year deals with the company.

Christopher Daniels explained his role in AEW

Christopher Daniels was forced to separate from SCU after losing a tag team match to the Young Bucks. With the spectre of retirement looming for the 51-year-old, he and Frankie Kazarian failed to capture the AEW Tag Team Championship. Since then, Daniels has been working for the company in a different role:

“I’m more involved with signing and/or bringing guys to events. Whether it’s Dark tapings in Orlando or live events on the road. Honestly, it’s really Tony’s decision. Because he pays attention to the scene, not just AEW, not just other large companies in the US, but the independents. So if there’s buzz around a name and he’s interested in that, he’ll shoot me a text. ‘Hey, what can we do to get this person here, or that person here.’"

Also Read Article Continues below

The pro wrestling industry is undergoing something of a rejuvenation lately. And with AEW still fleshing out its roster and smaller promotions like GCW experiencing a resurgence, there's plenty of room for indie stars to find work. Hopefully 2022 continues the trend of young, talented stars finding their way onto big stages.

Is Keith Lee like Dusty Rhodes? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell