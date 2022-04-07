Former WWE Superstar heaps praise on FTR after blockbuster AEW Dynamite main event

Former WWE star and fellow Pinnacle member Shawn Spears praised FTR after their successful defense of both the Ring of Honor and AAA Tag Team Championship on AEW Dynamite.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's match against The Young Bucks headlined the April 6th, 2022 edition of the show. Fans were eager to see the rematch of the four men's incredible AEW Tag Team Championship bout from the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020.

The dual-title contest was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Many wrestlers were quick to shower the match in praise on social media, including the duo's stablemate in The Pinnacle, Shawn Spears.

"THAT is how you build a hot tag kiddies! Greatest Team In The World. #FTR That's #Pianncle" tweeted Shawn Spears.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's bout with The Young Bucks came five days after their high-octane match against The Briscoe Brothers at ROH Supercard of Honor. The former won the ROH Tag Team Championship on the show.

What's next for FTR?

Based on the recent AEW rankings, Wheeler and Harwood are now the number one ranked tag team in the company outside of the champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

The current AEW Tag Team Champions are scheduled to take on reDRagon on the April 13th edition of Dynamite. The AEW Tag Team Championship match will drastically change the rankings if a new champion is crowned.

With future plans for ROH still up in the air as far as a weekly show is concerned, could Harwood and Wheeler turn their attention to the AEW Tag Team Championship in the near future?

