Former WWE Superstar hospitalized

In a shocking turn of events on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong found himself hospitalized.

The incident unfolded during a video package where The Kingdom were with former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong in a hospital room. Mike Bennett asks a nurse to leave the room as they read out a mysterious card to Strong.

Tension escalated while Strong desperately called for his longtime friend, and former WWE Superstar, Adam Cole, who eventually entered the room. Questions arose about Cole's absence, with Matt Taven of The Kingdom questioning Cole's timing to arrive in hospital.

The Kingdom, consisting of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, then abruptly remarked they have to leave for Grand Slam, leaving Adam Cole and Roderick Strong alone in the room. Cole enquired Strong about his well-being, but mentioned his commitment to being in MJF's corner for an upcoming match against Joe. A disheartened Strong, however, asked him to go, in a resigned tone.

This shocking turn of events occurred just a week after Roderick Strong faced off against Samoa Joe in the main event of Dynamite. Following the match, Strong possibly faked an injury, fell to the ring, and clutched his neck when he saw Adam Cole rushing to the ring to check on his friend.

