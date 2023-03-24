Former WWE Superstar interested in returning to Tony Khan's company

A former WWE Superstar has expressed his interest in returning to Ring of Honor under Tony Khan's leadership. Bobby Fish, who has appeared in AEW, IMPACT, and NXT in recent years, has a long-standing association with ROH, having won championship gold several times.

Bobby Fish, a free agent with a 20-year career, found tag team success in Ring of Honor with Kyle O'Reilly as reDRagon, winning the ROH World Tag Team Championship three times.

During a recent interview with PW Mania, Fish spoke about his affection for ROH and the potential for a return. He praised "the fresh coat of paint" the promotion has received under Tony Khan's leadership.

"Ring of Honor is definitely a place that will always hold some space in my heart and the things that I love about the industry. Ring of Honor would always be someplace that would interest me. I love the fresh coat of paint that it seems to have been given," Fish said.

He mentioned his admiration for the likes of Samoa Joe and Claudio Castagnoli, who are back with the company.

"I love to see guys like Samoa Joe back there doing the things that he's doing, Claudio Castagnoli doing the things that he's doing." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Marwan🌸#T37K#GLEAT#Uenoversal @AlaiyedhMarwan Bobby Fish

.ROH Television champion

.IWGP Jr heavyweight tag champion

.NXT tag team champion

.One half of PWI tag team of the year Bobby Fish.ROH Television champion.IWGP Jr heavyweight tag champion.NXT tag team champion.One half of PWI tag team of the year https://t.co/5kk8E7IgjR

Fish's comments suggest he is open to a return to ROH, but it remains to be seen whether any discussions between him and the promotion have taken place.

Bobby Fish talks about former WWE United States Champion's in-ring skills

In a recent interview, Bobby Fish expressed his admiration for former WWE United States Samoa Joe, citing his martial arts skills as particularly impressive.

Fish recalled being struck by the Samoan Submission Machine's athleticism when he first saw him on the independent scene.

"But here, I saw this big Samoan dude way more athletic than he's supposed to be. He had legitimate martial arts skill. I knew that I had legitimate martial arts skill. And I was trying to figure out how it was to fit into my pro wrestling and it's a process," Fish recalled.

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro One of Ring of Honor’s most legendary battles, NOAH’s Takeshi Morishima makes his (full length) ROH in-ring debut vs. Samoa Joe, who is in the midst of his Farewell Tour. Big man battle for the ages. (2.16.2007) One of Ring of Honor’s most legendary battles, NOAH’s Takeshi Morishima makes his (full length) ROH in-ring debut vs. Samoa Joe, who is in the midst of his Farewell Tour. Big man battle for the ages. (2.16.2007) https://t.co/5VTiMiIP8O

The former WWE NXT tag team champion, who is trained in martial arts himself, noted that he was working to incorporate them into his wrestling style.

