Former WWE Superstar Lana announces she has Covid-19

Former WWE Superstar Lana recently revealed that she is currently Covid-19 positive.

Lana had a significant run in WWE since she entered the ring in a managerial role with Miro (fka Rusev). Later in 2016, she progressed to in-ring action, facing Brie Bella in a tag team match. She was also drafted to SmackDown at one point, facing stars like Naomi and Nia Jax.

Her last match was in 2021 when she teamed up with Naomi in a losing effort against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Shortly afterward, she was released from WWE on June 2, 2021.

In a recent tweet, Lana shared a photo of herself with her dog. In the caption, she declared she is Covid-19 positive:

"COVID is kicking my a*s. Luckily, my dogtor is keeping a close eye on me."

While the threat of Covid-19 has died down significantly, being afflicted by the pandemic is still a matter of concern. Sportskeeda wishes Lana a speedy recovery and hopes to see her back on her feet soon.

Fans flooded the tweet with encouraging messages for the former WWE star

The tweet sent the pro wrestling community into a tizzy, with several fans wishing Lana a swift recovery.

While Lana has been away from wrestling, her husband Miro recently made his return to AEW. He faced Johnny Elite in his first match since his comeback. The bout didn't last long, with The Redeemer utterly demolishing Johnny.

Nevertheless, Lana's illness is also bound to affect Miro's state of mind. Hopefully, she will quickly recover and puts everyone's mind at rest.

