Former WWE Superstar lashes out at Brian Cage for no-showing match

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy lashed out at AEW superstar Brian Cage in a recent tweet. Cage also replied to Murphy's tweet with some harsh words. The banter came after their match cancelation recently.

In July 2021, Brian Cage shared an Instagram post announcing he will be facing Buddy Murphy at ECW Arena on September 18. Murphy, who WWE released in June, was waiting for his 90-day non-compete clause to be over in September.

The match didn't happen much to the fans' disappointment, and Murphy faced KC Navarro instead. After the match, Murphy took to Twitter and threw expletives at Brian Cage in a tweet.

Cage replied to Murphy by saying that fighting against him is not like the WWE 205 level. Check out the Tweet HERE.

Brian Cage has been the center of attention recently

AEW superstar Brian Cage has been in the middle of a lot of news recently. His wife Melissa Santos publicly announced that AEW was mistreating Cage. She reminded everyone how big of a star Cage is.

"You see, Brian Cage is a superstar. Those people who know him from indies, IMPACT, Lucha Underground where I met him know that he's a superstar, all you have to do is Google him and watch all his matches [at] PWG. He's a superstar, and he's being misused right now," Melissa Santos said in a Twitter video.

After the post went viral, Cage responded to all the fuss surrounding his AEW career. He vaguely replied that his wife had agreed to a previous post and was not making her statement.

It looks like a lot is happening around Cage now, and wrestling fans are just eager to learn more about it.

