"He did AEW a great service"- Former WWE Superstar lauds Cody Rhodes for his contribution to Tony Khan's promotion

It's been over two weeks since Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes left AEW, a promotion they helped build. However, the pair have been a constant talk of the wrestling world.

Every now and then, one of their former colleagues shares their honest take on the matter. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Bryan Danielson have previously opened up about their initial reaction.

The latest to do so is Kyle O'Reilly, who ostensibly didn't get to share much time working alongside Cody Rhodes because he only debuted in the promotion a few months ago.

While speaking with The Zaslow Show, O'Reilly spoke highly of The American Nightmare while also recalling how they faced off several years ago. The former NXT star also credited Cody for being instrumental in AEW's growth since its inception. The Violent Artist went on to share his belief that the former EVP will find success wherever he goes next:

"Yeah, I know Cody, somewhat decently [...] I'd worked with him once or twice on the independents before leaving for NXT," said O'Reilly. "He's just a great dude. A good mind for the business, tremendous worker, and I think he did AEW a great service by being here for its inception and helping them grow. Whatever he is doing I wish him the best of luck and I know that he'll land on his feet no matter what happens." (H/T- Fightful)

Following Cody Rhodes' AEW departure, there have been rampant rumors about him returning to WWE. Although nothing is set in stone yet, the 36-year-old's pro wrestling future has created quite a stir among fans and veterans alike.

Kyle O'Reilly will be in action on AEW Dynamite

After earning reDRagon a spot in the three-way tag team title match at Revolution, O'Reilly will team up with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish on Wednesday night. The trio will face Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order on Dynamite.

This bout will mark the former Undisputed Era members' second match together since the New Year's Smash episode of Dynamite last year. There, the three men defeated defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.

On Wednesday, it will be interesting to see whether they'll be able to gain much-needed momentum ahead of their respective title matches at Revolution pay-per-view.

