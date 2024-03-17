Former WWE Superstar makes AEW Collision debut

A former WWE Superstar has just made his first appearance on Collision, and he ended up having a successful debut match tonight at the Saturday show. This would be PAC (fka Neville).

He faced Aaron Solo in a singles competition, with this being Solo's first appearance on AEW programming since the disbandment of QTV.

The rest of the faction members are now venturing to other things, with Powerhouse Hobbs being part of The Don Callis Family, Harley Cameron being with The Outcasts, and Johnny TV actively competing in ROH. Their leader, QT Marshall, now has a backstage role as Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination.

The former WWE Superstar came out looking for retribution following his loss to The Elite a few days ago on Dynamite. This would also be his first singles match in AEW in almost eight months.

Expand Tweet

The moment PAC began rolling, it was hard to stop him, as he launched an offensive flurry before having his opponent in position for his Black Arrow finisher. But this was not enough, as after hitting this, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion went for his Brutalizer submission hold, which allowed him to win by submission.

Following a successful singles return and Collision debut, it remains to be seen who the British star comes after next.

Poll : Did you enjoy PAC's Collision debut? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion