Former WWE Superstar makes AEW Collision debut

A former WWE Superstar made his AEW Collision debut during this week's edition of the Saturday show. It came just a few days after he returned to the promotion on the May 29 episode of Dynamite. This would be Lio Rush.

The former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion has not been seen in AEW since 2021. He was signed to the company at the time, but he left after his contract expired on February 14, 2022. At the time, there were talks that he was not on good terms with Tony Khan, which resulted in him leaving. He ended up signing with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which he is still affiliated with as of now.

In the opening contest for tonight's show, Lio Rush faced Roderick Strong, who was looking for momentum after he lost his International Championship to Will Ospreay last weekend at Double or Nothing. Strong had The Kingdom at ringside, and they provided all sorts of interference.

Trending

Expand Tweet

At a point, the former WWE star had the Final Hour all setup, but Roderick Strong got his knees up and immediately went for the End of Heartache for the win.

Despite his Collision debut not going according to plan, Lio Rush still had a great showing, and this may not be the last of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback