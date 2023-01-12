Former WWE Superstar makes AEW Dynamite return, vows to dethrone Darby Allin for TNT Title

Darby Allin recently won the TNT Championship when he defeated former WWE star Samoa Joe on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Juice Robinson (FKA CJ Parker in WWE) was spotted backstage on this Wednesday's episode and was subsequently granted a TNT Title match against the newly crowned champion.

The match has been confirmed for Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage. This will be Juice Robinson's second television match in AEW, having faced Jon Moxley on an episode of Dynamite in September last year.

Besides Juice Robinson vs. Darby Allin, two other matches were announced for Rampage. The Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. will take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.

In another tag team match, Kings of the Black Throne will take on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

Darby Allin faced former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe last week in his hometown in the main event of AEW Dynamite. The Samoan Submission Machine dominated for most of the match. However, Darby Allin fought back with a Code Red from the top rope to turn the momentum in his favor.

The face-painted star then delivered back-to-back Coffin Drops to pick up a come-from-behind win and win the TNT Title. He joined Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara as multiple-time TNT Champions. On Rampage, former NXT star Juice Robinson will become his first challenger.

