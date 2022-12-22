Former WWE Superstar makes a surprising AEW Dynamite debut and obliterates Keith Lee 

Keith Lee was scheduled to have a face-to-face with Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite. During the segment, former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux stunned the wrestling world by making his debut and giving Lee a brutal beatdown.

Both Lee and Swerve Strickland have been butting heads for several weeks. It all began when the duo lost their tag team titles. The Limitless One was not a fan of Swerve taking the easier route to pick up wins and wanted the matches to be won fair and square.

Two weeks ago at the ROH: Final Battle, Swerve Strickland left Lee stranded in the ring, but the former NXT Champion still managed to pick up the win.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, popular hip-hop artist Rick Ross was the mediator between the former tag team partners. Ross introduced Keith Lee and then asked Strickland to make his entrance.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion took his time and then was upset, claiming that things shouldn't work on Lee's time but rather on his.

Strickland warned Lee to be aware of his surroundings and must always watch his back. As he was done talking, Parker Boudreaux sneaked up behind The Limitless One and attacked him.

This was followed by a brutal beatdown as Strickland also brought in another mystery personality to take out Lee. The trio took out The Limitless One and stood tall.

It seems like Swerve Strickland left Lee and formed a brand new faction.

What was your take on the birth of a potential new trio on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes