Former WWE Superstar makes a surprising return on AEW Dynamite this week

This week, AEW Dynamite kicked off with a match between multi-time WWE Champion Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, which left fans on the edge of their seats. During the second segment of the show, Adam Cole made his surprise return after almost five months.

Following his match at the Forbidden Door event in June last year, he suffered a concussion. In August, he appeared in a segment with Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and The Young Bucks, where the former turned on the latter.

The former WWE Superstar won the Owen Hart Tournament last year and seemed to garner a massive push from AEW. However, his injury seemed to block his plans for the rest of the year.

On the second segment of Dynamite tonight, Tony Schiavone took to the ring and prepared the fans to be ready for another star. Out walked Adam Cole, leaving the wrestling fraternity in a frenzy.

The AEW star said that he had good and bad news, where he highlighted the impact of his injury. Additionally, he noted how his real-life girlfriend, Britt Baker, was often concerned about his well-being.

The 33-year-old stated that his return was bad news for the AEW locker room as he was pumped up and set his ambitions clear.

The former WWE NXT Champion has not won a major title since signing with All Elite Wrestling. However, his return address seemed to make his aim loud and clear.

What did you think of Adam Cole's AEW return? Sound off in the comments.

