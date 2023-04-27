Create

Former WWE Superstar makes unexpected AEW debut to save Adam Cole

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 27, 2023 07:37 IST
A former WWE Superstar made his debut on Dynamite!
A former WWE Superstar made his debut on Dynamite!

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured a former WWE Superstar's debut that caught both fans and talent off-guard.

The latest edition of AEW's flagship show had Adam Cole making his way to the ring to address last week's events. His feud with Chris Jericho claimed an unlikely victim in Britt Baker as the latter attempted to stop a beatdown on her real-life boyfriend last Wednesday.

The interruption led to Cole being handcuffed to the ring ropes while Baker was viciously attacked. This led to the feud between Cole and Jericho intensifying and the former calling The Ocho out this week.

Chris Jericho refused to come out in person, instead resorting to sending in the Jericho Appreciation Society to attack the Panama City Playboy. Adam Cole was overwhelmed almost immediately, despite receiving help from Orange Cassidy and Bandido. When all seemed lost, unfamiliar entrance music began playing and stopped everyone in their tracks, and Roderick Strong came out to make the save.

Longtime friend of @adamcolepro, @roderickstrong, is here at #AEW!!!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/f9RpH4D4vh

This forced the JAS to beat a hasty retreat. A terse moment later, Cole and Strong hugged and shared a moment with Cassidy and Bandido, who also left the ring. The segment ended with the two former Undisputed Era members standing tall.

.@roderickstrong is #AllElite!Welcome to the team. https://t.co/fyZC9hYHhv

With Roderick Strong being signed to AEW, Adam Cole now has a strong ally in his fight against the JAS. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on the segment? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...