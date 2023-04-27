Former WWE Superstar makes unexpected AEW debut to save Adam Cole

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured a former WWE Superstar's debut that caught both fans and talent off-guard.

The latest edition of AEW's flagship show had Adam Cole making his way to the ring to address last week's events. His feud with Chris Jericho claimed an unlikely victim in Britt Baker as the latter attempted to stop a beatdown on her real-life boyfriend last Wednesday.

The interruption led to Cole being handcuffed to the ring ropes while Baker was viciously attacked. This led to the feud between Cole and Jericho intensifying and the former calling The Ocho out this week.

Chris Jericho refused to come out in person, instead resorting to sending in the Jericho Appreciation Society to attack the Panama City Playboy. Adam Cole was overwhelmed almost immediately, despite receiving help from Orange Cassidy and Bandido. When all seemed lost, unfamiliar entrance music began playing and stopped everyone in their tracks, and Roderick Strong came out to make the save.

This forced the JAS to beat a hasty retreat. A terse moment later, Cole and Strong hugged and shared a moment with Cassidy and Bandido, who also left the ring. The segment ended with the two former Undisputed Era members standing tall.

With Roderick Strong being signed to AEW, Adam Cole now has a strong ally in his fight against the JAS. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the coming weeks.

